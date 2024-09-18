(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park is welcoming back students and field trips as the new school year begins.



Education rangers have rolled out a redesigned education webpage to help facilitate school participation in ranger-led, distance learning, or classroom visit programs.

From a National Park Service news release:

Great news to save teachers time – Simply fill out the new Education Program Request form on the Ranger-led/Self-guided field trip tile on the webpage. Any school planning a visit, with or without rangers, must use this form. For students ages 16 and over, a section of this form includes the new fee waiver application.



We’re thrilled to report that we have once again received funding from the National Park Foundation to continue the popular Earth, Sea, Sky program! The program is a series of learning opportunities offered through the park and its partners, ʻImiloa Astronomy Center and NOAA’s Mokupāpapa Discovery Center. Through participation in field trips with each organization, students learn how interconnected and interdependent life is on the island of Hawaiʻi, as well as how we can mālama ʻāina, care for the world around us. The Earth, Sea, Sky program is for grades 3-8, and Title I schools on Hawaiʻi Island can apply for transportation funding. Entrance to the park and Mokupāpapa is free, and schools can apply for a fee waiver from ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center.



Calling all fourth graders – the Every Kid Outdoors pass is for you! Go to everykidoutdoors.gov to answer a couple of fun questions, print out your voucher, and bring it to the park where you can exchange it for a plastic pass. This pass will allow you and your family free entry into ALL national parks until the end of August 2025! Fourth grade teachers visiting the park can inquire about getting passes for the entire class.