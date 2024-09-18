(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the middle East Rift Zone continued Wednesday morning.

The USGS Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH. As of the most recent updated posted by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, no changes have been detected in the lower East Rift Zone or Southwest Rift Zone.

The eruption is occurring within a closed and remote area of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. There is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure.

On Tuesday evening, the USGS published a new map showing the location of the activity on the middle East Rift Zone.

Chain of Craters Road remains closed in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. Escape Road is also closed south of Nāhuku lava tube.