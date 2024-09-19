(BIVN) – The body of a deceased male was recovered from the waters of the Boiling Pots section of the Wailuku River in Hilo on Thursday.

Rescue crews were looking for a male swimmer who was last seen in distress in the waters below Peʻepeʻe Falls on Tuesday.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On September 19, 2024, at about 2:10 p.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department rescue personnel located and extricated the body which was located approximately 30-feet below the surface of one of the pools of Boiling Pots. The victim was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for pronouncement of death. Police have initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation, and have ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

Police detectives are continuing the investigation, and the department says it is withholding the victim’s identity pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call Detective Kimo Keli’ipa’akaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.