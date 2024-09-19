Big Island Video News

Serving Hawaii County

Kilauea Update: Lava Falls Continue At Nāpau Crater
Avatar photo

by Big Island Video News
on at

STORY SUMMARY

HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - The eruption on the middle East Rift Zone of Kīlauea continued into Thursday morning.

(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the middle East Rift Zone continued Thursday morning, with active lava falls cascading into Nāpau Crater, visible on USGS webcams.

There is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure, officials say, as the Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was opened on Wednesday. Maunaulu Trail and parking area, Nāpau Trail and Nāulu Trail remain closed.

USGS: “Steam and volcanic gas continue to be emitted from the first fissures that erupted the night of September 15 on the middle East Rift Zone of Kīlauea, west of Nāpau Crater. This photo, taken during morning monitoring overflight, looks southeast.” (USGS photo by H. Winslow)

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on Wednesday closed the Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve in Puna for 90 days “due to a shift in eruptive activity at Kīlauea Volcano.”

An update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Obseratory is expected later this morning.