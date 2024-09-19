(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the middle East Rift Zone continued Thursday morning, with active lava falls cascading into Nāpau Crater, visible on USGS webcams.

There is no immediate threat to life or infrastructure, officials say, as the Volcano Alert Level remains at WATCH.

Chain of Craters Road in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park was opened on Wednesday. Maunaulu Trail and parking area, Nāpau Trail and Nāulu Trail remain closed.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources on Wednesday closed the Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve in Puna for 90 days “due to a shift in eruptive activity at Kīlauea Volcano.”

An update from the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Obseratory is expected later this morning.