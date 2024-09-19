(BIVN) – Plans for a new district park in Puna’s Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision are in the works, with a community meeting set for early October to discuss the project.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation will host a community meeting on Wednesday, October 2, to discuss the proposed park. The gathering will take place at the Hawaiian Paradise Park Owners Association Community Center at 15-1570 Maku‘u Drive, located between 16th and 17th Streets.

“The new park would be developed on a County-owned, 20-acre parcel bordered by Kaloli Drive, 25th Avenue and 26th Avenue,” a County news release stated. “The park is principally intended to serve residents of HPP and the Puna District and support healthy lifestyles and healthy families.”

Officials say the public meeting is a continuation of the master planning process for the proposed park.

The Environmental Assessment for the park project will be discussed, and the meeting will “provide opportunities for the public to share feedback on the design and amenities to be offered at the park”, organizers say.

To learn more about the project background, visit this website.