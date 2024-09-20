(BIVN) – Police are looking for the several young men believed to be suspects involved in a robbery that took place last month at a Hilo mall.

The incident occurred on Friday, August 30th, at a clothing store located inside the Prince Kūhiō Plaza Shopping Center.

The robbery and assault occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m., and sent a female and male employee of the store to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center, where there were treated for their injuries and released.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A female employee reported that a group of approximately four to five young males entered their store when several of them quickly removed various types of clothing and proceeded to exit the store without paying. The employee informed them that they needed to pay for the items, however they continued to exit the store. The employee contacted one of the suspects outside of the store and attempted to recover the stolen merchandise from the suspect when he assaulted her. As the suspect began to walk away with the clothing, the employee grabbed onto the clothing at which time she and the suspect fell to the ground. While on the ground, the female employee reported being assaulted by another male suspect. A male employee of the store grabbed one of the male suspects who was assaulting the female employee to stop any further assault. At this time, the male suspect began assaulting the male employee and eventually tackled him to the ground. While on the ground, the male suspect and another male suspect began kicking the male employee.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Amy Omaya of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2381 or email at amy.omaya@hawaiicounty.gov.