(BIVN) – Heavy showers caused some flooding on Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona Saturday evening.

In an alert message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials noted that “the National Weather Service has not issued any weather advisories for the North Kona District of Hawaiʻi Island”, however there has been heavy rain.

“An increase in shower activity is not likely,” the Civil Defense message said, “however, showers that do develop could be locally heavy.”

County officials advised: