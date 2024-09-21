(BIVN) – Heavy showers caused some flooding on Aliʻi Drive in Kailua-Kona Saturday evening.
In an alert message from the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense, officials noted that “the National Weather Service has not issued any weather advisories for the North Kona District of Hawaiʻi Island”, however there has been heavy rain.
“An increase in shower activity is not likely,” the Civil Defense message said, “however, showers that do develop could be locally heavy.”
County officials advised:
- Residents in flood prone areas should be prepared for heavy rains and potential flooding
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water in a vehicle or on foot; turn around don’t drown.
- Remember, if lightning threatens your area, the safest place to be is indoors.
