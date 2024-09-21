(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea on the middle East Rift Zone (MERZ) remains paused as of late Saturday evening, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level has been maintained at WATCH.

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory noted in its daily update that minor glow continues at night from the vent and small spots on the flows, been has greatly diminished. Degassing from the vent continued with a gas plume moving to the southwest on Saturday morning.

“The fourth phase of activity in ongoing MERZ eruption appears to be over,” wrote scientists in a Saturday analysis. “The current eruptive activity appears to be linked to the continuing supply of magma from the summit. The supply rate appears to have diminished slightly over the past several days from rates at the eruption onset. However, the storage areas in the MERZ continue to pressurize and another eruptive phase in this area is a possibility.”

In Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, the Maunaulu Trail and parking area remain closed due to eruption-related hazards, as well as the Nāpau Trail and Nāulu Trail. Escape Road is open from Highway 11 to the Maunaulu access road closure.

From the Saturday update by the USGS HVO:

Summit Observations: Nine small, shallow earthquakes were detected beneath the Kīlauea summit region over the past 24 hours. The tiltmeter at Uēkahuna remains flat or showing slight inflation. The summit tiltmeter at Sandhill continues to record deflation, but at a decreased rate compared to the onset of the eruption on September 16. This pattern suggests that only the deeper, southern summit magma body is continuing to supply magma to the middle East Rift Zone. The most recent measurement of SO2 emission rate at the summit was 60 tonnes per day on September 17, 2024.