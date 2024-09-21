(BIVN) – Firefighting personnel have returned to the Waiakea Fire Station #2 after a dangerous mold situation forced them to relocate across Hilo town.

Last week, personnel and apparatus normally housed at the fire station at 95 Kea’a Street were moved to the Haihai Street Station.

At the time, the Hawaiʻi Fire Department assured the public that “fire, rescue and emergency medical services will continue but do expect some delays” to response times in Keaukaha.

“To minimize the impact to the community, work began immediately to clean and repair the station,” the fire department reported. “As of Friday September 20th, all work has been completed and Waiakea Fire Station will resume normal operation.”

“As a result Fire response times have returned to normal,” stated a Hawaiʻi Count Civil Defense message. “Thank you for your patience and have a safe weekend.”