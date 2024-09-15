Big Island Video News

Waiakea Fire Station #2 Personnel Relocate To Haihai Street
STORY SUMMARY

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Fire, rescue and emergency medical services will continue in Keaukaha but officials do expect some delays to response times.

An ambulance departs the new Haihai Fire Station on November 2, 2017.

(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County officials on Sunday evening announced the relocation of Waiakea Fire Station #2 personnel and fire apparatus, due to “issues with the Waiakea firehouse.” 

The Waiakea Fire Station #2 personnel and apparatus have been moved to the new Haihai Street Station on the other side of Hilo town. 

The Hawaii Fire Department “assures the public that fire, rescue and emergency medical services will continue but do expect some delays to response in the Station #2 coverage area of Keaukaha,” stated the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense in an alert message to residents.

“You will be notified when conditions change,” the Civil Defense message stated.