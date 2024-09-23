(BIVN) – The Hāwī Transfer Station will be closed through Wednesday (September 25) for an oil cleanup.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management announced the Hāwī closure on Sunday, saying that an unidentified liquid – later determined to be transformer oil – was improperly disposed of in a transfer station rubbish chute. The closure was later extended to three days.

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health is working with the Department of Environmental Management to remove the liquid safely. Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public.

During the Hāwī closure, residents are advised to use the Waimea or Puakō Transfer Stations, which will be open Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

“It is currently uncertain whether the Hāwī Transfer Station will reopen after Wednesday,” the County said. “Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.”