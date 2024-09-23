(BIVN) – The eruption of Kīlauea on the middle East Rift Zone has ended, and the USGS Volcano Alert Level has been lowered from WATCH to ADVISORY.

The Aviation Color Code has also bee lowered from ORANGE to YELLOW.

It has been three days since the last eruptive activity was observed in the area of Nāpau Crater, and scientists say it is unlikely to restart.

From the Volcanic Activity Summary provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory on Monday morning:

The middle East Rift Zone eruption of Kīlauea that began on Sunday, September 15 has ended and is unlikely to restart. The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is lowering the Volcano Alert Level for ground-based hazards from WATCH to ADVISORY and the Aviation Color Code from ORANGE to YELLOW. The eruption in and near Nāpau Crater had four eruptive phases between September 15 and September 20. The final eruptive activity from a small vent west of Nāpau Crater ended at about 10 AM HST on September 20. All observable and instrumental signs of potential for renewed eruptive activity have declined since that time. Seismicity in the area is extremely low and tremor, characteristic of magma within vents, is no longer being recorded by seismometers in the area. In addition, the ground deformation data that showed magma was moving from the summit to the middle East Rift Zone has slowed dramatically or stopped altogether. Volcanic gas emissions have decreased to near background levels. All of these factors indicate that this eruption has ended. Recent eruptive activity took place in a remote area of Kīlauea’s middle East Rift Zone, within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park. No changes have been detected in the lower East Rift Zone, or Southwest Rift Zone.

The USGS HVO says lava flows from this eruption covered over two thirds of the floor of Nāpau Crater and areas to the west, totaling more than 630,000 square meters (156 acres).

As of Monday morning, Maunaulu Trail and parking area, Nāpau Trail and Nāulu Trail in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park remain closed due to eruption-related hazards.