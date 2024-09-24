(BIVN) – The National Park Service is seeking public input on a proposed electrical line relocation within Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.

HVNP and Hawaiian Electric are producing an environmental assessment for the project. Officials say the relocation will make the system more resilient to extreme weather.

From a National Park Service news release:

The project will relocate the sub-transmission electric utility poles and power lines and improve reliability and resilience in the area between Piʻi Mauna Drive and the Hilo-side park boundary near Old Volcano Road. The project is Phase 3 of HECO’s efforts to upgrade its transmission line that spans from Puna to just outside the park’s Kaʻū boundary.

Comments received during public scoping for Phase 3 were considered for the environmental assessment. Phase 1 and 2, completed in 2020, included the area between the Kīlauea Switching Station outside the Kaʻū-side boundary to Piʻi Mauna Drive within the park.

Existing poles and lines are located along a corridor within hazardous terrain, including earth cracks and lava tubes. Maintenance and repairs are currently difficult and unsafe. Relocating the line along the highway will also help reduce potential impacts to forested areas in the park.

HVNP worked closely with HECO and Tetra Tech, Inc. to develop and analyze alternatives, develop mitigation measures, and conduct consultations. Two main actions are proposed:

1. Relocate the existing power line by installing new poles and transmission and distribution lines along 2.6 miles of Highway 11; and

2. Remove and/or decommission approximately 2.6 miles of existing poles and transmission and distribution lines within the current power line alignment in HVNP.