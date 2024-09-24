(BIVN) – The long-time co-executive director of the Big Island-based Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization was honored Tuesday during a ceremony in New York City.

Elizabeth Pickett was named as one of the 2024 Grist 50. Grist bills itself as the only newsroom focused on finding solutions at the intersection of climate and justice, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources explains.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

The ninth annual Grist 50 list honors leaders who are tackling the most pressing climate problems of today in innovative and exciting ways. The organization says this year’s list includes people who “found a unique way to apply their strengths, creativity, and time to tackling the biggest problem our planet faces. We call them Fixers: dynamic doers who aren’t afraid to challenge the status quo and dive headlong into building and championing better alternatives. The Grist 50 is both a look at what it takes to make change happen and a testament to the strength, diversity, and creativity of people doing just that.” In its description of Pickett’s award, Grist noted, “After the town of Lahaina went up in flames, killing 102 people in August last year, survivors and onlookers were left with enormous grief – and endless questions. How could such a horrific event have happened? What could be done to prevent another?”

Hawai‘i Governor Josh Green M.D. commented, “The Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization plays a vital role in sharing wildfire information, coordinating efforts among agencies, and helping communities become better prepared and resilient. In the wake of last year’s devastating Maui wildfires, HWMO stepped up in incredible ways, and this recognition of Elizabeth Pickett reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire organization.” HWMO Board Chair Dan Dennison added, “On behalf of the entire board, we can’t think of anyone more deserving of this honor than Elizabeth. The Maui fires put enormous focus on our nonprofit as the clearinghouse for Hawaiʻi wildfire information and programs and has shown HWMO to be instrumental in responding to questions about wildfire science, resiliency, and action.” For answers, many turned to the HWMO, where Elizabeth Pickett had spent 16 years trying in vain to convince people to take wildfire risks seriously. She first became interested in wildfires after learning about their effects on coral reef sedimentation and went on to pursue a master’s degree in forestry research.”