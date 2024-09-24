(BIVN) – An Oʻahu man has been arrested for various drug offenses at the Hilo International Airport, after he was seen on an X-ray screening machine trying to carry what appeared to be a pistol through security.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At approximately 2:55 p.m., on Saturday, September 21, 2024, South Hilo patrol officers were assigned to the Hilo International Airport, in Hilo, for a report of a male party who attempted to bring an airsoft pistol in his carry-on bag, through the TSA security check point.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Olaf Seyler, of Honolulu, attempted to pass through security when an item appearing to be a pistol was observed through X-ray screening.

TSA reported that while searching Seyler’s carry-on luggage, a glass smoking pipe with white powdery substances within the stem and bulbous portions was located. In addition, 27 individual one-inch Ziploc-type resealable packets containing a powdery rock-like substance were also found, along with a functional digital scale, and an imitation Glock 17 airsoft pistol.

Seyler was arrested for suspected narcotics possession and was transported to the East Hawai’i Detention Facility where he was held for continued investigation. Seyler’s luggage was recovered and transported to the Hilo Police Station where it was secured pending the execution of a search warrant.

A total of 24.57 net grams of fentanyl was recovered from the Ziploc-type resealable packets. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), as little as 2 milligrams (0.002 grams) of fentanyl can be a lethal dose. Based on this information, the fentanyl seized had the potential to result in over 12,000 lethal doses.

On September 22, 2024, detectives with the Area I Vice Section executed a search warrant on Seyler’s luggage, resulting in the recovery of .63 grams of methamphetamine, and an additional .93 grams of fentanyl.