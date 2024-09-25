(BIVN) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday for a new affordable rental housing development in Waikōloa Village.

Nā Hale Makoa will feature 139 one-, two- and three-bedroom units serving households earning up to 140% of Area Median Income (AMI), as well as one resident manager’s unit.

“Today marks a pivotal step forward in our commitment to addressing the affordable housing needs of our community,” said County of Hawaiʻi Mayor Mitch Roth. “Nā Hale Makoa represents more than just new buildings; it symbolizes our dedication to ensuring that working families have access to safe, affordable, and high-quality housing.”

Construction is expected to take a little over a year. The units should be open for families during the first quarter of 2026.

From a Hawaiʻi County news release:

Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation was selected by the County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development following a request for proposals (RFP) in 2020 to develop the rental housing within the County of Hawaiʻi’s existing Kamakoa Nui subdivision on the northern end of Waikoloa Village. “We have been diligently working with our development team and our State, County, and private financing partners on the Nā Hale Makoa project since 2020. We appreciate their support and look forward to starting construction on this much-needed workforce housing development to help our working families in West Hawaiʻi,” said Audrey Awaya, executive director of Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation. The County is leasing the approximately 10-acre site for 68 years to Kamakoa Nui Limited Partnership, the ownership entity. “By partnering with Pacific Housing Assistance Corporation and the Kamakoa Nui Limited Partnership, and utilizing county land effectively, we are not only providing homes but also fostering a stronger, more vibrant community. This project is a testament to what we can achieve when we work together towards a common goal of enhancing the quality of life for all our residents,” added Mayor Roth.

Furnishings include in-unit washer/dryer, range, refrigerator, vinyl plank flooring, window coverings, and ceiling fans. Each unit also features a private lanai and storage closet. The pet-friendly community also includes a recreation center with a kitchen for meetings/gatherings, a resource and technology center with high-speed internet access, a management office, and a keiki playground. Picnic areas and walking/biking paths are provided throughout Nā Hale Makoa. Funding for the $84.5 million Nā Hale Makoa project comes by way of the Hula Mae Multi-Family (HMMF) Revenue Bond Program, Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Program and Rental Housing Revolving Fund (RHRF) Program provided by the Hawaiʻi Housing Finance Development Corporation (HHFDC), County of Hawaiʻi Affordable Housing ProductionProgram and 30 Project-Based Vouchers awarded by the County of Hawaiʻi Office of Housing and Community Development.

“Creating affordable housing options for our workforce families continues to be a top priority for Governor Josh Green and HHFDC,” said Dean Minakami, HHFDC executive director. “Nā Hale Makoa offers us further proof that the best way to achieve this goal is through the formation of partnerships that bring together private homebuilders and various government agencies.”



National Equity Fund, one of the largest nonprofit tax credit syndicators, is the project owner’s limited partner, contributing $36.9 million in equity financing. First Hawaiian Bank is the project’s construction and permanent lender. Nā Hale Makoa’s contractors include Design Partners Incorporated (project design), Moss Construction Company (vertical and building construction), Isemoto Contracting Co. Ltd. (site work), and Resort Management Group, LLC (landscaping). Property management will be provided by Indigo Real Estate.

Applications will be accepted starting around September 2025. Previous development on County of Hawaiʻi-owned land within the Kamakoa Nui subdivision includes 185 homes and a 12-acre park. Future development proposes hundreds more affordable rental and for-sale units, a library, and a public school for the Waikoloa Village community. The Office of Housing and Community Development anticipates it will seek bids by the end of 2024 to construct a loop road and related infrastructure that will open vacant land within Kamakoa Nui for future development. Funding for this infrastructure project is provided in part by the Affordable Housing Production Program established in 2022 to increase the availability and accessibility of affordable housing on Hawai’i Island. “As we move forward with the Kamakoa Nui project, this next phase will not only expand housing options but also enhance community resources. By investing in essential infrastructure, we’re laying the groundwork for a vibrant and sustainable future where every resident has access to an affordable home where they can forge a path to a better future,” said County of Hawaiʻi Housing Administrator Susan Kunz.

More information on the project can be found on the Nā Hale Makoa website.