(BIVN) – Big Island officials have announced another funding opportunity for nonprofit organizations serving the Puna area.

The County of Hawai‘i and the Hawai‘i Community Foundation (HCF) in a news release encouraged nonprofits to apply for the Puna Strong Collaboration Grants.

A virtual informational session (via Zoom) will be held for interested applicants on Wednesday, September 25, at 2:00 p.m. HST.

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Puna Strong is a grant program focused on disaster readiness and building community resilience for the Puna communities impacted by the 2018 Kīlauea eruption. With investments in nonprofit organizations and partnerships leading community-driven projects, the Puna Strong program is currently in its third round of funding to support 10 organizations over an 18-month period ending June 30, 2025. “The progress and resilience of the Puna community since the 2018 eruptions have been truly remarkable,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “These grant opportunities will help us continue rebuilding and restoring the vibrancy of Puna. We encourage all eligible residents to apply and extend our gratitude to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation for their leadership and support in making these resources available.” The purpose of these Puna Strong Collaboration Grants is to foster collaboration among nonprofit organizations in the Puna area along with government agencies, community leaders, and/or for-profit entities. The aim is to build and enhance networking and collaborative capacities that lead to sustainable and impactful outcomes. This funding opportunity seeks to support initiatives that go beyond one-time events, focusing instead on programs or projects that promote long-term partnership building and resource sharing. Applicants are encouraged to propose initiatives that result in measurable outcomes with a focus on collaboration. The focus of the proposed work should be on creating a lasting impact through strong, inter-organizational partnerships. Puna Strong Collaboration Grants are available to Puna serving 501(c)(3) organizations for a 12-month period of grant funding. Grant awards are intended to range on average from $15,000 to $50,000. This funding opportunity is not limited to current Puna Strong Round 3 grantees; it is available to any 501(c)(3) organization that serves the Puna area. In the spirit of collaboration, only the lead application is required to be a 501(c)(3) organization. To apply for Puna Strong Collaboration Grants visit hawaiicf.smartsimple.com. Registered users may log in to their account to apply. Please give yourself adequate time before the submission deadline to access the system and familiarize yourself with the application process and requirements. The deadline to apply for this funding opportunity is Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 4 p.m. HST.

More information on Puna Strong can be found on the Kīlauea Eruption Recovery website.