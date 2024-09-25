(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police are on the lookout for a 31-year-old Keaʻau man who is wanted for several outstanding warrants.

In a Wednesday news release, the Hawaiʻi Police Department said Alexander Ikieola Garcia Kauwe is “known to be armed and dangerous”.

Police describe Kauwe as 5 feet 5 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He has numerous visible tattoos.

Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kauwe to contact Detective John Balberde of the Area I Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) at (808) 961-2272, or email at John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov, or the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.