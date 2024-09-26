(BIVN) – Thee fifth annual Waimea Fall Festival will be held Saturday, October 12th, at the Spencer K. Schutte Waimea District Park.

The event, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free to attend.

From a news release shared by the organizers of the event:

Brother Noland, legendary composer, innovator, educator, multi-Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner, and Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, will headline the entertainment, along with 2024 Na Hoku Hanohano Award winner Kenny Tagavilla, Waimea’s Hama ‘Jang and Ryan Hooley, the U.S. Army Schofield Barracks 25th Infantry Division Brass Quintet, and more.

The fun-filled family festival, hosted by Waimea Athletics, will feature live entertainment throughout the day, a pumpkin patch, Selfie Suite photo booth, indoor and outdoor keiki games and activities, a craft sale, community information booths and exhibits, and lots of great food.

Keiki will enjoy a full day of fun with train rides, hamster balls, inflatable bounce houses and water slides, polo activities, pony rides, balloon sculptures by Duane Nishimori, and a free petting zoo, including an interactive experience with therapeutic horses. There will be an indoor Keiki Game Zone hosted by the Waimea Cowboys football team featuring all-day carnival games with a $15 wristband. All-day wristbands ($25) also will be available for the outdoor inflatables, waterslides, and laster tag. Be sure to bring lots of sunscreen, a swimsuit, towel, and beach chairs. This is a rain or shine event!

Food booths offering a variety of mouth-watering delights will be plentiful, with something for everyone, including a variety of burgers and fries, poke bowls, poke nachos, acai bowls, fruit cups and fruit trays, specialty sushi rolls; tacos, burritos, churros, chili nachos, hot dogs, Korean chicken, kalbi ribs, chicken katsu, takoyaki, pansit, summer rolls, braised short ribs, pork belly tinono, and more! There will be lots of beverages with lemonade, specialty teas, and ice pops to keep everyone cool. For dessert, enjoy a great selection of ice cream and check out the wide array of fresh baked goods and snacks, including filled mochi and Chex mix, malasadas, popcorn, li hing mui gummy snacks, and Chinese pretzels.

There will be a wide range of local craft booths for early holiday shopping, including island-style jewelry, Hawaiian-themed handmade fabric and cork items, laser cut and engraved wood products, western and baby wear, crocheted items, small plants, anime-related items, pareos, a variety of bags and clothing, and more!

Numerous community organizations will be on hand to share information about their work and resources, including American Legion Post No. 4 Kohala, The Cole Academy, County of Hawaii Police Department with free keiki IDs, Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force, Hawaiian Electric, Kipuka o ke Ola, Hilo & Kona Veterans Center, Kamehameha Schools, Malama Pono Kohala, Mauna Kea Soil and Water Conservation District, Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library with Rubik’s Cube Speedcubing Champion Matty Inaba of Waimea, and Waimea Trails & Greenways.

Federal and County of Hawaii Fire Department personnel will be on hand to answer questions at outdoor static displays.

All food, craft, and activity sales are cash (no scrip), with the exception of all-day wristbands for the outdoor inflatables ($25) and the indoor keiki zone ($15). Presale information for outdoor inflatables wristbands will be available online beginning Oct. 1 at waimeaathletics.org. Attendees can pick up their prepaid wristbands at Will Call on event day beginning at 9:30 a.m.

After a three-year pause due to COVID, last year’s Waimea Fall Festival attracted about 5,000 people and organizers are planning for a larger crowd this year.

“In addition to bringing families and our island community together, the Waimea Fall Festival provides opportunities for youth groups to raise funds for their team or programs,” said Melissa Samura, event coordinator for Waimea Athletics and the Waimea Fall Festival. “We’re very grateful to all of our volunteers, and for the enthusiastic support from our island community, businesses, schools, non-profits, and youth organizations to make the Waimea Fall Festival a memorable day for everyone.”

Proceeds from the Waimea Fall Festival benefit participating local sports teams and clubs, non-profit organizations and local businesses, and sport equipment sponsorships provided by Waimea Athletics for community youth programs at Waimea facilities.