(BIVN) – Police have identified the missing man whose body was recovered on Sunday from a Ninole riverbed below the waterfall where he was last seen.

Police say 35-year-old Andrew Jeffrey Salonia, of Hilo, was found six feet below the surface of the water the day after a missing person investigation was initiated.

A forensic pathologist determined that the cause of Salonia’s death was drowning.

From a Hawaiʻi Police news release:

On Saturday September 21, about 8:44 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers initiated a missing persons investigation after a 44-year-old Hilo man reported that he hadn’t seen or heard from his employee, Salonia, since about 2:30 p.m. Salonia was last seen sitting on the edge of a 80-foot waterfall, located on a property in the 35-1000 block of Highway 19, in Ninole. Salonia was reportedly intoxicated, and ignored numerous warnings from the employer to get off of the edge of the waterfall.



As the employer completed the yard maintenance, he conducted another check for Salonia at the waterfall, and other areas of the property, however, he could not locate him. The employer then drove to Hilo and filed the missing person’s report. North Hilo District officers responded to the scene and conducted checks for Salonia, however he was not located. Hawai’i Fire Department rescue personnel were not deployed due to the safety concerns of a nighttime search.



On Sunday, September 22, at approximately 10:40 a.m., the employer and detectives located Salonia’s body in the riverbed below the waterfall submerged about six feet below the surface. Hawai‘i Fire Department rescue personnel extricated Salonia’s body, which was then turned over to police for continued investigation. Salonia was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for pronouncement of death.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call Detective Kimo Keli’ipa’akaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.