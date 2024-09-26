(BIVN) – A temporary rule change will go into effect this weekend for goat hunting at Puʻu Waʻawaʻa Forest Reserve (Unit F) and Puʻu Anahulu Game Management Area (Unit E).

The daily bag limits for goats will be three, with no requirement for tags, state officials say. The rule change coincides with the opening of the hunting season for muzzleloaders and shotguns (with slug) and pertains to the makai areas of these hunting units.

The rule change, approved by the state land board, was announced in a Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources media release issued on Wednesday.

The DLNR says open hunting days will be Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays throughout the season. Vehicular access to the two hunting areas may change each week, according to management actions in the area.

Details on updated seasons and bag limits can be found in the Adaptive Rules Management summary on the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) website.