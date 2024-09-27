(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi police have identified the man who died in the waters of the Wailuku River last week.

Police say the body of 42-year-old Stanley Walker II, of Pensacola, Florida, was recovered on Thursday, September 19th, from the Boiling Pots section of the scenic but dangerous Hilo river.

After an autopsy was performed on Walker this week, a forensic pathologist determined that the cause of his death was drowning.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

On Tuesday afternoon, September 17, 2024, at 1:33 p.m., South Hilo patrol officers responded to Boiling Pots for a call of a swimmer in distress. Witnesses reported observing an unidentified man enter the water and immediately be pulled under the rapids. He did not re-surface and witnesses lost sight of him. Hawai‘i Fire Department rescue personnel and the State DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement also responded to the scene and began searching the area. An extensive search was conducted, however, the victim was unable to be located. On September 19, 2024, at about 2:10 p.m., Hawai‘i Fire Department rescue personnel located and extricated the body of a deceased male who was located approximately 30-feet below the surface of one of the pools of Boiling Pots. The victim was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center for pronouncement of death.

Police ask anyone who may have information regarding this incident to please call Detective Kimo Keli’ipa’akaua of the Area I Criminal Investigations Section at (808) 961-2375, or email at kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.