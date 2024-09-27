(BIVN) – A 44-year-old Puna man was sentenced to a ten-year prison term for a sexual assault of a minor at the Youth Challenge Academy in April 2018, where he worked as a cadre.

In June 2023, a Hilo jury found Paul Banashihan, Jr. guilty of nine offenses including three counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree, and four counts of Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree.

Banashihan was sentenced in Hilo Circuit Court on Thursday. He was also sentenced to a five-year prison term for Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree (possess any amount of methamphetamine) offense in relation to an unrelated May 19, 2020 incident, prosecutors say.

From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:

Sexual Assault in the Second Degree and Attempted Sexual Assault in the Second Degree are both class B felony offenses and carry a penalty of either a ten-year prison term or five years probation and up to eighteen months in jail. Sexual Assault in the Fourth Degree is a misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail. Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the Third Degree is a class C felony offense and carries a maximum penalty of a five-year prison term. The investigation was led by Lieutenant Fetuutuunai Amituanai, South Hilo Patrol, formerly a Detective with the Area I Juvenile Aid Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Ha‘aheo Kaho‘ohalahala and Kirsten Selvig.

“We commend the bravery and courage of the witnesses, the hard work and dedication of our police, prosecutors, investigators, victim witness unit, and our support staff,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “The jury’s verdict reaffirms our Office’s commitment to protect our keiki and community and hold offenders accountable.”