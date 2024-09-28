(BIVN) – Motorists on Highway 130 will see some changes heading towards Hilo starting on Monday.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation says there will be an alteration to the morning Hilo-bound contraflow from Kaloli Drive to Shower Drive, once the restriping work on the highway – also known as Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road – at the Shower Drive intersection is completed.

The morning Hilo-bound contraflow runs from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The Hawaiʻi DOT detailed the changes:

The traffic pattern from Shower Drive to enter Hilo-bound Highway 130 will be as shown on diagram 1. (diagram graphic above) There will be no left turns into Shower Drive at this time. To access Hawaiian Paradise Park, motorists may either take the next left turn to Paradise Drive, or make a right onto Pōhaku Drive, make a U-turn, and continue straight to Shower Drive.

The contraflow limits will be extended approximately 0.3 miles in both directions. This will allow for sufficient merging of the mauka contraflow lane in the Hilo-bound direction. On the Pāhoa side, this will extend the contraflow slightly beyond the Kaloli Drive intersection.