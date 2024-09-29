(BIVN) – The town of Waimea joined in on the “World’s Largest Pet Walk” on Saturday, one of over 70 walks held worldwide.

The Waimea walk was hosted by the Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital, or QNHCH.

In a news release, the QNHCH wrote:

The World’ Largest Pet Walk encourages everyone to enjoy the health benefits of being active with pets. QNHCH President Stephany Vaioleti welcomed over 50 people and their pets to the annual event in beautiful Waimea. The two-mile walk was kicked off by the hospital’ pet therapy teams, including dogs and Darby the miniature horse, the nation’s Pet of the Year.

The hospital noted that the “World’s Largest Pet Walk” was created by the Pet Partners organization, said to be the nation’s leading organization registering therapy animals.