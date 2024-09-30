(BIVN) – Keauhou Community Day was held on Saturday at Keauhou Bay and Keauhou Shopping Center.

The event, held to “honor the spirit of mālama ʻāina and aloha ʻāina”, was put together by Keauhou Shopping Center, the County of Hawai‘i and Kamehameha Schools.

Organizers say the event was originally created in 2023 by former Miss Kona Coffee Shyla Victor as a way to give back to her community.

“Keauhou is a place of historic and cultural significance for all of us, and I am honored to partner with Kamehameha Schools, Keauhou Shopping Center, the County of Hawai‘i and our community to ensure its resiliency through mālama ʻāina,” said Shyla Victor, who is now Miss Hawaiʻi Island. “This event is a meaningful opportunity for us to come together, celebrate our cultural heritage and reaffirm our dedication to aloha ʻāina.”

From a Kamehameha Schools news release:

The day began at Keauhou Bay, a wahi pana (legendary place) that is the birthplace of Kauikeaouli, who became Kamehameha III. A welcoming ceremony with Hawaiian protocol started the morning followed by mālama ʻāina activities led by the Kamehameha Schools ‘Āina Pauahi group at significant cultural sites around Keauhou Bay – Kamehameha III’s birth site, Mo‘ikeha Cave, He‘eia Bay, Ka‘ili‘ilinehe Park and nearby Ali‘i Highway. The County of Hawai‘i assisted with removal of trash and other debris recovered during the clean-up. More than 80 volunteers picked up 395 lbs. of trash and 180 lbs. of green waste, according to Clean Rewards.



Following the mālama ʻāina activities, volunteers enjoyed a community pāʻina at Keauhou Shopping Center. The pāʻina featured foods, live music, a jumping castle and keiki crafts hosted by KidXClub, with generous support from Big Island Collision Center.

After lunch, Kamehameha Schools staff led an informational session and tour for those interested in learning more about its vision for Keauhou Bay. Yesterday’s events were held entirely on ‘Āina Pauahi, the lands of Kamehameha Schools’ founder Ke Ali‘i Bernice Pauahi Pākī Bishop, reflecting Kamehameha Schools’ commitment to strengthening connections among people and with ʻāina, while fostering the resilience of the community.