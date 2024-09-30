(BIVN) – A new bill on the Hawaiʻi County Council agenda could end the military exemption to the Big Island’s “Nuclear-Free Law”.

Bill 206 will be heard by the County Council’s Policy Committee on Health, Safety, and Well-being in Hilo on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The bill will repeal Ordinance No. 84-39, enacted in 1984. The ordinance specified that the United States military operations are exempt from law found in Chapter 14, Article 8 of the Hawaiʻi County Code prohibiting the transportation or storage of radioactive material on the island.

From the “Findings and Purpose” of the Bill 206:

The County of Hawaii recognizes the critical importance of safeguarding the health, safety, and welfare of its residents and environment. With growing concerns about the potential hazards posed by the transportation, storage, and development of nuclear materials, it is essential to ensure that all entities within the County, including military operations, are subject to appropriate regulatory measures. This ordinance seeks to remove the exclusion that previously applied to military activities in this regard, aligning with the County’ s broader commitment to minimizing radiation risks and maintaining a safe and clean environment for both present and future generations. This ordinance reflects the County’s dedication to comprehensive public safety without compromising national security responsibilities.

Here is the entire Chapter 14, Article 8 of the Hawaiʻi County Code:

Jim Albertini, the president of the Malu ʻĀina Center for Non-violent Education, provided this written testimony ahead of the hearing: