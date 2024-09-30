(BIVN) – A two-vehicle collision that killed a motorcyclist on Sunday evening (September 29) is under police investigation.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Ainaola Drive and Komohana Street.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
At 9:35 p.m., police responded to the reported traffic collision at the intersection of Ainaola Drive and Komohana Street. Upon arrival, they learned that a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling in a southwest direction on Ainaola Drive when it collided with a 2015 Nissan sedan traveling in a northeast direction on Ainaola Drive and negotiating a left turn onto Komohana Street.
The operator of the 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 10:22 p.m. The man has not been positively identified and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.
The operator of the Nissan sedan, a 37-year-old man from Hilo, and a juvenile seated in the rear seat of the vehicle were not injured. The female passenger, a 23-year-old from Hilo, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she was treated and released.
At this time, police believe speed was a factor in the collision. The victim was wearing a helmet.
If anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.
This is the 23rd traffic fatality of 2024 compared to 14 traffic fatalities this time last year, police say.
