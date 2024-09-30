(BIVN) – A two-vehicle collision that killed a motorcyclist on Sunday evening (September 29) is under police investigation.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ainaola Drive and Komohana Street.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The operator of the 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 10:22 p.m. The man has not been positively identified and an autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.



The operator of the Nissan sedan, a 37-year-old man from Hilo, and a juvenile seated in the rear seat of the vehicle were not injured. The female passenger, a 23-year-old from Hilo, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Hilo Benioff Medical Center where she was treated and released.



At this time, police believe speed was a factor in the collision. The victim was wearing a helmet.



If anyone has information regarding this collision they may contact Officer Jerome Duarte at (808) 961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.