(BIVN) – A Kealakekua man was arrested and charged last week, after police say they found six pounds of drugs at the scene of a single-vehicle crash into a Kailua-Kona rock wall.

29-year-old Omar Avina-Becerra has since been charged with various traffic and drug offenses. Area II Vice detectives say they recovered marijuana, cocaine, ecstacy, and psilocybin mushrooms as part of their investigation.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 1:35 a.m. on Monday, September 23, Kona Patrol officers responded to a reported single-vehicle traffic collision involving a 2007 Honda sedan at the intersection of Kaiwi Street and Ma’a Way. During the investigation it was learned the male driver and female passenger were traveling southbound on Ma’a Way and drove through the intersection at Kaiwi Street, subsequently striking a rock wall. Neither occupants sustained injuries. As police investigated the collision at the scene, they recovered 1,176 grams (2.59 pounds) of marijuana and 727 grams (1.6 pounds) of psilocybin mushrooms outside the vehicle on the ground. The driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Omar Avina-Becerra was arrested at the scene for traffic and drug related offenses and an additional 15 grams of cocaine found on his person. He was also in possession of more than $3,900 in US currency.



The sedan was recovered from the scene and secured at the Kona Police Station pending a search warrant.



When members of the Area II Vice Section executed a search warrant on the sedan on Wednesday, September 25, they recovered an additional: 225.3 grams (.5 pound) of marijuana, 43 grams marijuana concentrate, 658.9 grams (1.45 pounds) of cocaine, (and) 61.67 grams of MDMA (Ecstacy)

Avina-Becerra was charged on September 25th for the following offenses: