(BIVN) – A program reinforcing cultural practices and freshwater fishpond preservation in Waipiʻo Valley is getting support from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs.

The Hale Mua Cultural Group has been awarded the $145,000 OHA grant for its ʻAi Me Ka Iʻa Waipiʻo: Perpetuating ʻOhana Connection to Loʻi Kalo and Loko Wai Program.

“This grant allows us to empower our ‘ohana by deepening our connection to culture and the ʻāina,” said project director Pomaikaʻi Brown in a news release. “The funding will enable us to engage families in meaningful activities that honor our traditions and strengthen our community ties. It’s essential for all Kanaka to recognize that this initiative is about actively preserving our cultural heritage for future generations.”

From the Hale Mua Cultural Group / OHA news release:

This endeavor aligns with OHA’s mission to uplift and empower Native Hawaiians through advocacy, research, community engagement, land stewardship, and funding for various community programs. Hale Mua Cultural Group aims to strengthen our Native Hawaiian community through this OHA grant. Over the grant period, we will conduct cultural workshops, ʻOhana Mālama Loʻi Days, and the Kupuna Leo Series, engaging families to connect with our heritage and the ʻāina (land). Our goals include serving over 110 new participants in the first year, enhancing understanding of traditional practices, and promoting environmental stewardship by removing invasive species.

OHA’s ‘Ahahui/Community Grants Program supports eligible organizations in hosting community events that benefit the Native Hawaiian community and align with OHA’s Strategic Plan.