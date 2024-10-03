(BIVN) – Police are seeking to identify two suspects in the recent theft of an electric bicycle from Waikoloa.

The bike went missing on Thursday, September 26, and police say the two individuals sought in connection with the theft were caught on video surveillance.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The theft occurred at a resort property along Waikoloa Beach Drive around 11:45 a.m. on September 26. A man and woman were seen at the resort in the vicinity of an electric bicycle, which was missing after the couple left the scene. During the course of investigation, police were able to identify the suspects on video surveillance footage. The male suspect is Caucasian and was last seen wearing light colored pants, no shirt, dark shoes, possibly carrying a shirt. The female suspect has dark skin, and was last seen wearing a yellow and brown bikini bathing suit with a yellow flower in her hair.

Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the individuals in the photos, or who may have information relative to this case, to contact South Kohala Patrol Officer Robert McKay at (808) 935-3311 or via email at Robert.mckay@hawaiicounty.gov.