(BIVN) – Three decades ago, the last local sugar plantation closed in Hāmākua. For the next two weeks, Honokaʻa town will host Hāmākua Sugar Days Festival in reflection on that era.

From the Honokaʻa Heritage Center news release promoting the event:

The 2024 Hāmākua Sugar Days Festival, is a community-driven heritage event that will honor the stories and people who built the economy and culture of the Hāmākua Coast. Timed to mark the 30th anniversary of the 1994 closure of the last local sugar plantation, the Festival will salute surviving plantation workers, highlight the contributions of each of the various ethnic groups that immigrated to work on the plantations, showcase sustainable agricultural initiatives with promise for the post-sugar era, and explore the roots of resilience in the local community as it confronted the economic and social impacts of the closure. The Honoka‘a Heritage Center is working closely with local community groups to organize and host a diverse lineup of fun, family-friendly events across Honoka‘a Town over a two-week period (Oct. 5-20, 2024). The Festival is expected to attract at least 6,000 attendees, from around the island and state, as well as from overseas.

Festival highlights include: Recognizing the Sugar Workers Luncheon – Sat., Oct. 5 (Invite only) If you or a family member worked for Hamakua Sugar Company, please contact (808) 437-1947 for tickets to this free luncheon saluting the sugar workers. Screenings of New Documentary Film, “Roots of Resilience: Stories of Hāmākua Sugar” (Free to attend)

Throughout the festival, attendees can view free screenings of the Honoka‘a Heritage Center’s new film based on its 2023 oral history project. Roots of Resilience: Stories of Hāmākua Sugar is a one-hour documentary that features compelling first-person stories of local sugar workers, their families, and community members, capturing the profound impact of the sugar plantation era on the Hāmākua Coast. Screenings at the Honoka‘a People’s Theatre on Oct. 11 (5 pm and 7pm), Oct. 12 (2 pm) and Oct. 13 (5pm and 7pm). Softball Tournament – Sun., Oct. 6, 9 am (Free to attend)

An Intergenerational Softball Tournament at Honoka a County Park will bring back the friendly competition of the old “camp against camp” games. Refreshments available for purchase.

Family Friendly Fun at the Hāmākua County Fair – Sat., Oct. 12, all day (Free to attend)

The Hāmākua County Fair promises a day full of excitement for everyone:10:00 a.m.: Parade through Honoka a Town ʻ11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.: Live music on the main stage at the Honoka a Park Complex (Hālau Kuaunu, Ryan Hiraoka, Kingside, Pas & Sala, Hui Hoʻokani, the Honokaʻa Jazz Band, Kalapana Awa Band and more!) All Day: Vendors throughout the Honoka‘a Park Complex, including local food and artisanal crafts. Keiki activities: Pumpkin patch, costume contest, races, STEM games, face painting, and bounce house. “Sugar Town” inside the county gym features vendors of all things sweet, student art show, sale of festival merchandise, lucky number drawings, demonstrations, and commemorative Pogs. Hāmākua Energy Agriculture and Sustainability Expo, with exhibitors offering information, demos, games, and giveaways focused on sustainable agriculture and ranching. Attendees can explore traditional and modern farming techniques and learn how to incorporate sustainable practices. On Māmāne Street, visitors can enjoy the Mutt Contest and Poi Dog Pageant at the former Bank of Hawaii parking lot; and a Cultural Village at the Honokaʻa Heritage Center with cultural exhibits and demonstrations. The Plantation Worker Hub at the Honokaʻa Union Hall will be a place for workers and their families to gather, share stories, and even record oral histories.

Cultural Heritage Events – Oct. 14-17 & 20 (Free to attend)

Cultural Heritage Events will celebrate some of the diverse ethnic groups who immigrated to work on the plantation, put down roots, and contributed to the unique “local” culture that characterizes Hawai‘i today: Japanese Night: Oct. 14, 5 p.m. – Presentation by Dr. Patsy Iwasaki about Katsu Goto, plus food, followed at 7 p.m. by the film “Picture Bride” at the Honokaʻa People s Theatre. Portuguese Night: Oct. 15, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. – Portuguese games, food, demos and exhibits at the Honoka‘a Heritage Center. Filipino Night: Oct. 16, 5 p.m.-7 p.m. – Guest speaker on Filipino contributions to the labor movement, with refreshmants at the Honoka‘a People s Theatre. Puerto Rican Night: Oct. 17, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. – Dance to Katchi Katchi music at the People’s Theatre; meet master cuatro maker John Guzman; food and exhibits. Hawaiian Night: – Postponed; date TBA Plantation Night at Honokaʻa High School Football Game – Oct. 18, 6 p.m. ($4 Seniors, $8 General admission) Join us to root for the home team while honoring the Sugar Workers during the halftime show. Golf Tournament – Oct. 20 (Paid player registration required, free to watch) The festival will conclude with a Plantation Golf Tournament at the historic plantation-era Hāmākua Country Club.

The full schedule of events can be found at the Hāmākua Sugar Days website.