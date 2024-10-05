(BIVN) – Two ailing men were airlifted from a cruise ship off Hawaiʻi island on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted the consecutive medevacs about 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi in the Puna district.

From a U.S. Coast Guard news release:

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 6 p.m. Friday from personnel aboard the Crown Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, requesting medevacs for a 70-year-old man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms and an 86-year-old man experiencing internal bleeding. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac for both patients.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Crown Princess about 50 miles offshore Cape Kumukahi.