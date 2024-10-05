Big Island Video News

Coast Guard Medevacs Two Men From Cruise Ship 50 Miles Off Hawaiʻi
HAWAIʻI - The U.S. Coast Guard says the ailing men were taken off the ship by helicopter, far off the coast pf Cape Kumukahi in Puna.

Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Chase, Petty Officer 2nd Class Maegan Miller, Lt. Jacquelyn Kubicko, and Petty Officer 3rd Class Ethan Bray, members of an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, pose for a photo after conducting the medevac of an ailing man and transporting him to Hilo Medical Center in Hilo, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. Aircrews from Air Station Barbers Point consecutively medevaced two men experiencing health problems aboard the Crown Princess. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

(BIVN) – Two ailing men were airlifted from a cruise ship off Hawaiʻi island on Saturday.

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted the consecutive medevacs about 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi in the Puna district.

From a U.S. Coast Guard news release:

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received a phone call at 6 p.m. Friday from personnel aboard the Crown Princess, a Princess Cruises ship, requesting medevacs for a 70-year-old man experiencing heart attack-like symptoms and an 86-year-old man experiencing internal bleeding. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac for both patients.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point rendezvoused with the Crown Princess about 50 miles offshore Cape Kumukahi.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Maegan Miller, a flight mechanic with an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, helps a patient disembark the helicopter at Hilo Medical Center in Hilo, Hawaii, Oct. 5, 2024. The Coast Guard conducted two consecutive medevacs of ailing men from a cruise ship approximately 50 miles off Cape Kumukahi, Hawaii. (U.S. Coast Guard photo, courtesy Air Station Barbers Point)

The aircrew hoisted the 70-year-old man and transported him to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition. A second Coast Guard aircrew then hoisted the 86-year-old patient and transported him to Hilo Medical Center in stable condition.