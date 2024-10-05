(BIVN) – The Kahaualeʻa Natural Area Reserve, in Hawaiʻi island’s Puna district, has reopened following the eruption of Kīlauea volcano on the middle East Rift Zone.

Access was restored to Kahaualeʻa on October 4th, the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources reported. The Kahaualeʻa Trail, also known as the Captain’s Trail, reopened at the same time.

Kīluaea is no longer erupting and the USGS Volcano Alert Level is at ADVISORY.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

The reserve was closed in mid-September due to unsafe conditions related to volcanic activity at Kīlauea Volcano. That activity has subsided, allowing restoration of public access. DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) encourages visitors to Kahaualeʻa to check eruption information from the U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory web page before visiting.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR says the public can call DOFAW at 808-974-4221 for general information about closures of trails and Natural Area Reserves on the Big Island.