(BIVN) – A new butchery course is being launched at Hawai’i Community College’s Kō Education Center in Honokaʻa.

The new, six-week, non-credit butchery course will start in the Spring of 2025, and is made possible through a four-year, $950,000 grant from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA), a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Hawaiʻi Community College says the training is part of the UH Meat & Poultry Workforce Consortium, in collaboration with UH-Hilo and the College of Tropical Agriculture & Human Resources at UH-Mānoa.

From the HCC news release:

The course, the first of its kind at Hawai’i Community College, offers students comprehensive, hands-on training in butchery, including humane slaughter methods, carcass breakdown, and meat processing. The curriculum also covers food safety standards, proper meat labeling, and animal husbandry, to prepare students for employment in Hawai’i’s butchery industry. Bill Wong, co-founder and owner of 17 Ranch in Kohala, and the course instructor, emphasized its significance for Hawai’i. “We are pioneering the kind of butchery that’s needed today,” he says. “This course is a small piece but it comes at a time when we are concerned about the future of our planet and our food sources. What students will learn in six weeks would normally take a year to learn in the workforce.”

Wong, who attended the National School of Meat Cutting, noted the similarities between his own education and the course he will bring to Kō Education Center. “I knew we needed this in Hawaii,” he says. “The Big Island is the largest producer of beef cattle in the state. It’s necessary to revive this part of the industry. We are building a workforce.” Hawai’i Community College will publicly announce the butchery course during the 2024 Hāmākua Sugar Days Festival, taking place from October 5 to 20. The festival, celebrating the 30th anniversary of the closure of the last local sugar plantation, honors Hāmākua’s agricultural past while showcasing new initiatives like the butchery course. An information booth will be set up on October 12 during the festival’s parade day, where Wong, alongside other Hawaii CC programs, including agriculture and culinary, will share details about the cutting-edge course.