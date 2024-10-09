(BIVN) – The East Hawaiʻi Child & Family Service staff held a sign-waving event on Tuesday morning to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Purple ribbons were tied along the fence facing Kilauea Ave near Mohouli Street to “signify each domestic violence survivor and their families that CFS has served in East Hawai‘i in 2024.”

According to a CFS news release:

CFS Hilo has served 2,412 people with its domestic violence programs in fiscal year 2024. Those needing domestic violence services from CFS in East Hawai‘i is increasing annually— from 2,343 in fiscal year 2023 and 2,123 in fiscal year 2022.



Domestic Violence Awareness Month provides an opportunity to remind our community that services are available to help families and survivors with these difficult issues. Domestic violence can happen to anyone–any age, gender, race, culture, income level, or in any neighborhood. It can affect anyone, so that’s why it is important for people to be able to identify abuse and offer to help those in an unsafe situation.



CFS has domestic violence hotlines and shelters; and a variety of programs aimed at helping the whole family heal from the trauma of domestic violence. CFS shelters are open 24 hours a day for those seeking a safe space.

CFS offers the following domestic violence hotlines on Hawai‘i Island:

East Hawai‘i – 808.959.8864

– 808.959.8864 West Hawai‘i – 808.322.7233

For a list of programs and resources for domestic violence survivors, visit the CFS website.