Waimea General Election Candidate Forum Set For October 17th
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The next “speed dating” candidate forum will spotlight three key races – Hawaiʻi County Mayor, State House District 8 and County Council District 9.

(BIVN) – The Waimea Community Association will host another “speed dating” political forum ahead of the general election, featuring candidates running for Hawaiʻi County Mayor, State House District 8 and County Council District 9. 

The forum will be held on Thursday, October 17th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Kahilu Town Hall across from Kahilu Theatre. There is no charge for voters to participate and light refreshments will be provided.

From the Waimea Community Association:

Six candidates – Mitch Roth and Kimo Alameda for Mayor, David Tarnas and Monique Perreira for State House of Representatives District 8, and James Hustace and Cindy Evans for County Council District 9 (North/South Kohala) have confirmed participation in what will be a series of fast-pace question and answer sessions as they rotate around the room, spending about 20 minutes meeting face-to-face with each of the six groupings of attendees. 

Volunteer facilitators at each of the six groupings will help ensure that all attendees have a brief opportunity to share their chief concern or quickly pose a question. 

“Our community prefers this ‘speed dating’ format because it’s very up close and personal – a chance to get to know each candidate better and speak about personal priorities,” said WCA President Nancy Carr Smith. 

Each attendee will receive a printed agenda with a one-page flier for each candidate. Attendees may wear candidate t-shirts but no campaign signs or banners will be permitted in the room. 

WCA has hosted candidate forums during election years for more than 40 years.