(BIVN) – The Waimea Community Association will host another “speed dating” political forum ahead of the general election, featuring candidates running for Hawaiʻi County Mayor, State House District 8 and County Council District 9.
The forum will be held on Thursday, October 17th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Kahilu Town Hall across from Kahilu Theatre. There is no charge for voters to participate and light refreshments will be provided.
From the Waimea Community Association:
Six candidates – Mitch Roth and Kimo Alameda for Mayor, David Tarnas and Monique Perreira for State House of Representatives District 8, and James Hustace and Cindy Evans for County Council District 9 (North/South Kohala) have confirmed participation in what will be a series of fast-pace question and answer sessions as they rotate around the room, spending about 20 minutes meeting face-to-face with each of the six groupings of attendees.
Volunteer facilitators at each of the six groupings will help ensure that all attendees have a brief opportunity to share their chief concern or quickly pose a question.
“Our community prefers this ‘speed dating’ format because it’s very up close and personal – a chance to get to know each candidate better and speak about personal priorities,” said WCA President Nancy Carr Smith.
Each attendee will receive a printed agenda with a one-page flier for each candidate. Attendees may wear candidate t-shirts but no campaign signs or banners will be permitted in the room.
WCA has hosted candidate forums during election years for more than 40 years.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The next “speed dating” candidate forum will spotlight three key races – Hawaiʻi County Mayor, State House District 8 and County Council District 9.