(BIVN) – The Waimea Community Association will host another “speed dating” political forum ahead of the general election, featuring candidates running for Hawaiʻi County Mayor, State House District 8 and County Council District 9.

The forum will be held on Thursday, October 17th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Kahilu Town Hall across from Kahilu Theatre. There is no charge for voters to participate and light refreshments will be provided.

From the Waimea Community Association: