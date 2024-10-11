(BIVN) – Over 7,000 acres on Hawai‘i island will be transferred from the jurisdiction of the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources to the Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture, following a state land board decision on Friday.

The Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources voted in favor of the set aside for “pasture, intensive agriculture, and apiary purposes”, pursuant to Act 90.

From the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

The nine leases and 25 revocable permits represent a continuation of the transfers under Act 90. Passed by the legislature in 2003, the act is to “ensure the long-term productive use of public lands available to be leased by the DLNR for agricultural purposes by allowing those lands to be transferred to and managed by DOA.” This process under Act 90, ensures that both BLNR and Board of Agriculture agree on which parcels of parcels of land are appropriate to be transferred from DLNR to DOA.

“We have appreciated the collaborative process of Act 90 to ensure that there is a balanced approach between supporting sustainable ag and protection and preservation of important public lands for forestry management, watershed protection, recreational trail access, and hunting,” stated Chair Dawn Chang. Previously, DLNR had processed executive orders setting aside approximately 24,528 acres to DOA. Last year, the BLNR and the state Board of Agriculture approved an additional 24,767 acres in Kau under lease and revocable permit to Kapapala Ranch for transfer to DOA, but surveys and subdivision are needed before an executive order can be completed for the transfer. In addition, late last year, the Board of Agriculture approved acceptance of 21,672 acres. Under the terms of Act 90, more than 70,000 acres of ag land has been transferred, or approved for transfer, so far.