(BIVN) – The State of Hawaiʻi has announced temporary closures on Maunakea for animal control activities on October 30, 2024.

The Hawaiʻi DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife will conduct aerial shooting from helicopters for feral goats, feral sheep, mouflon and mouflon/feral sheep hybrids within Palila critical habitat. Public animal salvage will be allowed by permit.

Public access to Mauna Kea Forest Reserve, Mauna Kea Ice Age Natural Area Reserve, Palila Mitigation Lands, the Kaʻohe Game Management Area and Mauna Kea Hunter Access Road will be restricted starting at 7 a.m. on the day of the animal control.

According to the Hawaiʻi DLNR:

Aerial shooting is required for compliance with the federal court order mandating the removal of sheep and goats from critical habitat for Palila, a bird endemic to Hawaiʻi. The portion of Mauna Kea Forest Reserve (Unit A) south of the Gilbert Kahele Recreation Area and bordering the Pohakuloa Training Area will remain open for mammal hunting.

The DLNR says the Mauna Kea Observatory Road will remain open.

On animal salvage, the DLNR legal notice stated:

Due to high public participation, telephone call-ins to the DOFAW-Hilo Office at (808) 974-4221 for receiving salvage permits will be conducted … from 9 a.m. October 23, 2024, through 10 a.m. October 29, 2025. One permit will be issued per call per vehicle for one day only. Applicants can have their names added to a stand-by list for additional days, should all slots not be filled by other applicants. No standbys waiting at the gates will be allowed access. The driver, occupants and vehicle license plate are needed when calling in. A maximum of 15 permitted vehicles will be allowed … at the Puʻu Ahumoa location. Carcasses taken during the shoot will be available to the permitted public for salvage at the following locations (4-wheel drive vehicle are required, and access permits will be issued). There is no guarantee that animals will be able to be salvaged.

The salvage location on October 30 will be at Puʻu Ahumoa. Permittees must meet at Kilohana check-in station at 7 a.m. sharp.