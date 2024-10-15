(BIVN) – An unexploded grenade scare shut down operations at the Hilo Police Station Information Desk this weekend, before the device was determined to be no threat.

On Saturday, police issued an alert message to the public stating that the area around the station – Hualalai Street between Ululani Street and Kapiolani Street – was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

8 hours later, police sent another message saying the area was now open.

A later news release from the police department explained the situation:

Shortly before noon on Saturday, October 12, 2024, the Hilo Police Station Information Desk experienced a halt in operations after a Hilo resident arrived to turn in what appeared to be an unexploded grenade they had discovered at a vacant residence in Hilo. Hawai‘i Police Department officers immediately isolated the object, closed off the surrounding area, and ensured that all vehicles and pedestrian traffic were diverted from the area. Members of the Hawai‘i Island Bomb Squad arrived on scene and used a bomb squad robot to remotely move the grenade into a reinforced bomb disposal chamber away from the building and away from public access. A United States Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team recovered the grenade for disposal and determined it was not a threat. The Hilo Police Station Information Desk resumed operations around 9 p.m.

Police are reminding the public that if an unexploded ordnance is discovered, it should be left in place, and whoever finds ot should “exit the property, and call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311.”