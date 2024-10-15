(BIVN) – The National Weather Service in Honolulu has extended the High Surf Advisory for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

In addition, a Wind Advisory was issued for the summits of Maunakea and Mauna Loa, also in effect until Wednesday morning.

Large breaking waves of 12 to 16 feet are expected along windward North Kohala, Hāmākua, Hilo, and Puna shores. The swell will slowly decline through the end of the work week.

On the Big Island summits, east winds of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, were anticipated overnight.