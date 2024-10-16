(BIVN) – Convoys are scheduled to take place from the Pōhakuloa Training Area to Kawaihae Harbor starting Thursday, October 17, as the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) exercise concludes.

The Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Army Garrison PTA says several C-17s will be moving back to Oʻahu from Hilo.

Military convoys will take place from October 17th to October 29th from between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., or 6 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Officials say convoys “will consist of several military vehicles carrying personnel and equipment.”

“Convoy leaders will continually assess conditions and conduct pull-over procedures on permissible straight-way sections of the road to allow local residents the ability to bypass the convoy and reduce backed up traffic,” the U.S. Army Garrison says. “Our commitment to the surrounding community is of the utmost priority and we appreciate the continued understanding and support.”

According to the U.S. army, the JPMRC “plays a pivotal role in ensuring military readiness by providing a realistic training environment that mimics the region’s challenging jungle to high-altitude volcanic desert and archipelagic environment.”