(BIVN) – Much of Hawaiʻi island will be under a Red Flag Warning on Wednesday, as critical fire weather conditions take hold on all islands.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says locally strong trade winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels are prompting the warning, which will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday morning to 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.

East winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph, and relative humidity as low as 40% to 45% percent are expected.

Although a Red Flag Warning does not predict new fire starts, any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service offered these precautions: