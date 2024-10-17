(BIVN) – Peak monthly high tides will bring minor flooding along the shoreline and in low-lying coastal areas of Hawaiʻi island, starting tonight.

In a Coastal Flood Statement issued Thursday by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, forecasters said coastal flooding will be possible “around the daily peak tide which will occur during the early morning hours,” from now through Sunday morning.

“Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat ramps, and other coastal infrastructure,” could experience “flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation,” the NWS statement said.

The coastal hazard message applies to the all shores in the State of Hawaiʻi.

