(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply on Wednesday issued a statement, explaining how a potential power shutoff would impact water customers on the Big Island.

Yesterday, while a Red Flag Warning was in effect, Hawaiian Electric indicated that a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) could be needed in communities with high exposure to wildfire risks. The PSPS was never utilized, and the Red Flag Warning was cancelled by Wednesday evening.

The Department of Water Supply (DWS) wanted to let customers know how such a power shutoff would impact water use in the affected areas.

From the DWS: