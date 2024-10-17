(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply on Wednesday issued a statement, explaining how a potential power shutoff would impact water customers on the Big Island.
Yesterday, while a Red Flag Warning was in effect, Hawaiian Electric indicated that a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) could be needed in communities with high exposure to wildfire risks. The PSPS was never utilized, and the Red Flag Warning was cancelled by Wednesday evening.
The Department of Water Supply (DWS) wanted to let customers know how such a power shutoff would impact water use in the affected areas.
From the DWS:
The Department of Water Supply (DWS) relies on HECO power to operate our wells and booster pumps to distribute water to our own customers. Our understanding is that a PSPS power outage may last hours to days, depending on weather conditions, location and extent of damage.
DWS uses backup generators at a limited number of well sites, but these emergency generators CANNOT fully replicate HECO’s power grid. An extended power outage could diminish or deplete portions of DWS’ water systems and leave customers with low pressure or no water. In order to prevent or delay this scenario from occurring, DWS will likely need to restrict, or ration potable water for fire protection, drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene purposes only. Car washing, irrigation, and non-essential uses of water should be suspended until all power and water systems have been returned to normal conditions.
Therefore, DWS strongly urges its customers and those who depend on a continuous supply of DWS water to review their personal situations and prepare accordingly. Customers should have alternate sources of potable water and enough supply to meet their essential needs during a prolonged power outage that disrupts DWS service. Ways to safely store drinking water are listed in the Water Emergency Preparedness guide available under the “Community” drop-down menu option on the Department’s website, www.hawaiidws.org.
