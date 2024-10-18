(BIVN) – A 22-year-old Kona man was arrested and charged following the theft of two e-bikes from a Kona business.

Luke Deniz has also been linked to other criminal property damage investigations, police say, and he has been charged in those cases, as well.

Police are still seeking the identity of a woman involved in the theft of the electric bikes.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

At 11:21 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2024, Kona patrol officers responded to a report of a broken glass front door at a retail business in the 75-5600 block of Palani Road in Kailua-Kona.



Arriving on scene, officers discovered the glass front door was shattered, with glass scattered all over the ground and a large rock inside the business.



Police contacted a witness who related seeing a young local male shatter the glass front door with a rock, enter the store, and steal an orange/red colored electric bike. The witness further stated that within seconds, a younger Hawaiian female entered into the store and stole a gray/blue colored electric bike. Both the male and female were then seen leaving the area in opposite directions. A second witness to the incident was also contacted near the scene and corroborated the information provided by the first witness.



The store owners, who responded to the scene after being contacted by police, confirmed that two Yamaha electric bikes were stolen, valued at $3,000 each.



Upon reviewing video surveillance from the business, officers recognized the suspect from previous police contacts as 22-year-old Luke Deniz. The unknown female party was also observed on video surveillance entering the business, stealing an e-bike, and leaving the scene on an electric bike.



Deniz was located a short time later near Ka‘eka and Manawalea Street, not in possession of the e-bike, and was subsequently arrested.



Continuing the investigation, detectives with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section, working in collaboration with Kona patrol officers, linked Deniz to two other criminal property damage incidents that also occurred on October 7, at separate financial institutions in the Kona area. In one of the incidents, Deniz was observed on video surveillance using a rock to break a glass front door and a drive-up ATM, causing $4,000 in damages.

Deniz was charged with the following offenses:

Second-degree burglary

Second-degree theft

Three counts of second-degree criminal property damage

Police describe the female suspect as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. “She was last seen wearing a light-colored top and dark-colored yoga pants,” police added. “She also has a tattoo on her left ankle.”

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov. Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID, police say.