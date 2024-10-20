(BIVN) – The second annual “Boo at the Zoo” will be held at the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens next weekend.

The Hawaiʻi County Department of Parks & Recreation and Friends of the Panaʻewa Zoo (FOZ) are presenting the event on Saturday, October 26th, and Sunday, October 27th, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Last year was our first-ever Boo at the Zoo event, and it was so well-received that we decided to add a second day to this year’s event,” said Maurice Messina, Director of Parks & Recreation. “Our maintenance team, zookeepers, and FOZ have been working hard to ensure the zoo is ready to receive our guests, and we look forward to another fun event.”

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

During the event, the Panaʻewa Rainforest Zoo & Gardens will become a place where trick-or-treaters can safely enjoy their favorite Halloween traditions, surrounded by the enchanting atmosphere of the rainforest. Attendees can look forward to treats, animal tours, story time, food vendors, face painting, and a keiki costume contest.

Organizers want participants to know before they go:

FOZ will sell trick-or-treat bags for $1, which will be required to receive treats. Proceeds will enhance the zoo and exhibits.

Boo at the Zoo is a cash-only event.

The zoo will close its gates to regular visitors at 2 p.m. on the event days.

Petting Zoo hours will be 1-2 p.m. on Oct. 26.

Event parking will be at the zoo parking lot and the Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center parking lot.

“We’re thrilled to once again offer a safe, family-friendly Halloween experience for our keiki at Panaewa Zoo,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “By extending the event to two days, we hope to welcome even more families, giving everyone the chance to enjoy the fun and excitement of ‘Boo in the Zoo.’”

“We are so excited to be bringing this event to our community!” said Mindy Runnells, Zoo Administrator. “It’s more than just a trick-or-treat evening; it’s an opportunity for families to come together safely, experience the zoo in a unique light, and create a new fall tradition.”