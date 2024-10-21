(BIVN) – A 48 year-old Honomū man was arrested and charged for the alleged theft of a Toyota Tacoma from the parking lot of the Hilo Benioff Medical Center last week.
Prosecutors say Kris Villasista was arrested by police on October 19th, two days after the Tacoma was reported stolen. Villasista was located near the scene of a traffic accident that occurred in Puna – in the area of 37th Avenue and Pohaku Drive – that involved the same stolen Tacoma.
From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen:
Villasista made his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon. His bail was maintained at $70,000.00 and he was ordered to appear for a preliminary hearing on October 23, 2024.
As the Complaint alleges, Villasista was charged with Theft in the First Degree (theft of a motor vehicle, a Toyota truck) and Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle in the First Degree. The more serious offense, Theft in the First Degree, is a class B felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of a ten-year prison term. If convicted as charged, Prosecutors have provided notice that Villasista is subject to a mandatory prison term and will not be eligible for probation.
The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The case was initiated by Officer Lawrence Kobayashi, South Hilo Patrol. The felony investigation was led by Officers Shaneil Azevedo and Chase Rasse, Puna Patrol, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Heipua Ah Loy.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - 48 year-old Kris Villasista was arrested in Puna, near the scene of a traffic accident involving the same stolen vehicle.