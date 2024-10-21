(BIVN) – A 48 year-old Honomū man was arrested and charged for the alleged theft of a Toyota Tacoma from the parking lot of the Hilo Benioff Medical Center last week.

Prosecutors say Kris Villasista was arrested by police on October 19th, two days after the Tacoma was reported stolen. Villasista was located near the scene of a traffic accident that occurred in Puna – in the area of 37th Avenue and Pohaku Drive – that involved the same stolen Tacoma.

From the office of Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen: