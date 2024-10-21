(BIVN) – A murder investigation has been initiated by police after a man was found dead in a Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision residence on Friday afternoon.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department says the victim has not yet been positively identified. He was found in a home on the 92-9000 block of Tiki Lane.

From a police news release:

Around 1:10 p.m., Ka‘ū patrol officers responded to a residence on Tiki Lane for a report of a deceased man. Upon their arrival, they discovered a body of a Caucasian man believed to be in his 50s who had sustained a fatal injury. Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to continue the investigation. After conducting their preliminary investigation, it was believed that the injuries were suspicious in nature and not accidental.

Police say that anyone with information relative to this investigation is encouraged to call the department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They may also contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov.

Police say citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.