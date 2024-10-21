(BIVN) – The County of Hawai‘i Department of Parks & Recreation celebrated the reopening of the Volcano Skatepark this weekend.

On Saturday, October 19, skaters and their families joined Hawaiʻi County officials for a blessing and lei untying at the Volcano Village facility, where extensive repairs have just been completed.

The restoration work was a collaboration between the County and “a contingent of dedicated volunteers from the Volcano and skateboarding communities.”

“It’s an honor to stand alongside the dedicated community volunteers who put in countless hours to help us make this important resource safe and accessible for everyone once again,” said Mayor Mitch Roth in a news release. “We understand how valuable these skateparks are in providing our keiki with safe, fun spaces to develop their skills and stay on a positive path. This reopening is a testament to what we can achieve when the community comes together and works with us to get things done.”

From the Hawaiʻi County news release:

The skatepark, one of eight county skateparks across the island and the only one of wood construction and situated indoors, was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic after the surface of the wooden skating structure deteriorated to the point that it posed considerable safety risks to users.

As Parks & Recreation explored options to address the skatepark, a group within the Volcano community advocated for rehabilitating the wooden structure and stepped up to support the effort. The Volcano Skatepark Organization established a Friends of the Park agreement with Parks & Recreation and provided expertise and labor, while Parks & Recreation supplied the building materials and general oversight of the restoration project.